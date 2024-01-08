Coming storm expected to impact schools in Georgia
ATLANTA - Meriwether County Schools has announced it will transition to remote learning Jan. 9 because of the expected storm.
The storm is predicted to produce heavy rain, flooding, and high winds through midday Tuesday.
Heavy rain and flooding preceding high winds has the potential to down trees and power lines resulting in hazardous road conditions and power outages.
The school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required.