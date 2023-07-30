Man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier, according to officials

article

A 24-year-old man is dead after jumping off a dock into Lake Lanier near Lanier Beach South Road on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says the man was electrocuted. A neighbor saw what happened, shut off the power, and pulled the man from the water, says DNR. The man was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital where he later died.

It's not clear how the water became electrified.

No other information has been released about the man or the incident.

