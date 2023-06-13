Woman injured in bizarre attack on Lake Lanier dock, deputies say

article

Hall County deputies are investigating a bizarre attack on a woman at a dock on Lake Lanier last week.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that just before 9 p.m. Thursday, they were called by a security guard to the Port of Indecision at Lake Lanier Islands.

At the scene, deputies found the 25-year-old victim with a cut on her forehead.

According to investigators, the woman had been riding with a male friend on a jet ski when he dropped her off at the dock to go back to his boat.

While the woman was waiting near the water, she said another woman came up, hit her on the head with a rock around the size of a baseball, and punched her.

The victim claimed she had no idea who the attacker was or why she might have been a target.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Officials have not shared an update on her condition.

At this time, investigators have released any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Hall County Sheriff's Office.