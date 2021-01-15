Man accused of making death threat against Senator-elect Raphael Warnock

A former U.S. attorney said he was disturbed by the allegations that a New York man threatened to kill Senator-elect Raphael Warnock.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, convicted felon and reported Proud Boy supporter Eduard Florea allegedly threatened to kill the popular Atlanta pastor. The federal document said Florea posted the social media threat on the platform Parler, just about an hour after Warnock shared his virtual victory speech with supporters.

"When he was arrested at his home, according to the complaint, he had over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 75 hatchets on him...that's disturbing," Kent Alexander, former U.S Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Federal authorities said the 40-year-old suspect responded to a social media post about Warnock, writing "Dead men can't pass [Expletive] laws."

Florea's public defender called the post nothing more than chatter, but Alexander disagrees.

"You don't make threats whether you plan to carry them out or not. It's horrible. I think every elected official in Washington has something to be concerned about, unfortunately," Alexander said.

The complaint also states Florea threatened to deploy "3 cars full of armed patriots" and slice a throat in Washington, but ultimately did not make the riot on the Capitol last week.

However, according to the complaint, Florea had been to the district recently

"Looks like he was in Washington in December, according to the complaint, with a crowd that allegedly defaced a black church," Mr. Alexander said.

The presiding New York judge believed Florea posed enough danger to the community at large, that he denied him bail.

Rev. Warnock declined to comment about the threat to his life.

