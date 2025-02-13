Man accused of killing pregnant teen faces new charges, returns to jail

article

The Brief Jesus Monroy, accused of killing a pregnant 16-year-old, is back in jail after additional charges were filed. He was initially arrested shortly after the body of Mia Campos was found, and charged with multiple offenses including malice murder and feticide. New charges include enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, and child molestation.



The man accused of killing a pregnant 16-year-old Mia Campos last summer is back in jail.

A Gwinnett County grand jury found cause for additional charges against 20-year-old Jesus Monroy.

Mia Dieguez (Supplied)

The backstory:

Monroy was originally arrested just over a week after the body of 16-year-old Mia Campos was found in the middle of Stephens Road. Her family tracked her there using her cellphone. She was 7 months pregnant at the time.

Investigators charged her ex-boyfriend, Monroy, with giving false statements to a police officer on July 17, 2024. Six days later, he faced additional charges of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, and aggravated assault.

Mia Campos (Supplied)

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Monroy lured Campos away from her home, then strangled or choked her before moving her body.

He was granted bond the following month against the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s objections.

What we know:

A grand jury added to his list of charges, handing up an indictment on him on charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, child molestation, and three counts of making false statements. He was booked back into the Gwinnett County jail.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit said new evidence came to light that led to the charges.

What we don't know:

There is no word on when Monroy will appear again in court.