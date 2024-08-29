Man accused of killing 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend granted bond

A Gwinnett County judge has granted bond to Jesus Monroy, who is accused of killing his 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Mia Campos.

Monroy faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, and aggravated assault.

According to Gwinnett Police, Monroy allegedly lured Campos away from her home, then strangled or choked her before moving her body.

Campos' family later discovered her remains in the woods and identified Monroy as the father of the unborn child.

The judge set Monroy’s bond at $56,000.