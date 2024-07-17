Pregnant teen's body discovered in Gwinnett County woods, ex-boyfriend arrested

Investigators have made an arrest in connection with the homicide of a pregnant 16-year-old whose body was found in the woods of Gwinnett County early Monday morning.

Officials say at around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Stephens Road in Loganville after the family of 16-year-old Mia Campos called 911.

The family told officers that Campos had left the house on Sunday night with an unknown person and never returned home. Her family used a cell phone app to track her to the wooded area. There, they found her body.

While the initial evidence made it difficult to determine how Campos died, an autopsy on Tuesday led the medical examiner to rule her death a homicide.

Jesus Monroy (Gwinnett County Police Department)

On Wednesday, officials say they arrested Campos's ex-boyfriend Jesus Monroy with a charge of giving false statements to a police officer.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about Campos's death, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477.