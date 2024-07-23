Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing pregnant Loganville teenager

article

The ex-boyfriend of the 7-month pregnant Loganville teenager who was killed a little over a week ago has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault.

At approximately 1 a.m. July 15, officers responded to the 3600 block of Stephens Road in Loganville after 16-year-old Mia Campos’ family called 911 to report finding her body just off the roadway.

Mia Campos (Supplied)

The family informed officers that Campos had left the house the previous night with an unknown person. When she did not return home, her family used a cell phone application to locate her.

Initial evidence at the scene left investigators unable to determine how Campos died. Detectives, crime scene investigators, and the medical examiner’s office processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. Following an autopsy on July 16, the medical examiner determined that Campos’ death was a homicide.

Friends and family set up a makeshift memorial for 16-year-old Mia Campos after he body was found in the woods in Loganville on July 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

On July 17, investigators arrested Campos’ ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, for giving false statements to a police officer.

On July 23, detectives charged Monroy with malice murder, felony murder, feticide, and aggravated assault.

Monroy is currently being held without bond. He is expected to make a court appearance on July 25.

The police department has not released any other information about Monroy and his possible motivation.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.