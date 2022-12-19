'He was my everything': Grandmother of teen killed in SW Atlanta shootout breaks silence

Malik Grover and his best friend Justin Powell were shot and killed at an apartment complex located on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway. Police say the shooting was over a dispute on social media. With the person, or persons, who pulled the trigger still on the run, Malik's grandmother says she is struggling to come to grips with his murder.

"This is too much for me to process," she told FOX 5, "It’s too much for my whole family to process this."

Justin was 16-years-old. Malik was only 14.

Malik Grover, identified as 14-year-old victim in Continental Colony Parkway shootout. (Supplied)

"When I got the call, I just wanted to get to where he was," his grandmother said. "I just wanted to get there right away."

Malik's grandmother, who preferred not to show her face or reveal her name, told FOX 5 she would have never expected anything like this to happen to her grandson. He was an 8th grader at Fayette Middle School, and he had recently been enrolled in virtual learning.

"He was my joy, he was my everything," his grandmother continued.

She called Malik a good kid who loved playing football, basketball, soccer and acting.

"Malik was fun-loving. He loved people, he was a people person. He loved life," she continued.

Malik and Justin are the latest teenage victims to be shot and killed in Atlanta.

Just last week, Atlanta high school students held a rally calling for an end to gun violence.

Now, instead of celebrating the holiday season by exchanging gifts, two families will be exchanging condolences.

"Whoever did it," Malik's grandmother warned, "they need to pay the price."

The boys' shooter, or shooters, are still at-large. Atlanta police have not announced any arrests.