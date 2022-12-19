'I can't live without my baby': Mother of teen killed in southwest Atlanta shootout devastated

Two families must now plan funerals for teens killed just before Christmas.

They were shot along with several others Saturday at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex near Greenbriar Mall.

The victims are identified as 16-year-old Justin Powell and his best friend 14-year-old Malik Grover.

Powell’s mother says she is in so much pain she can barely speak.

Another family member said Justin Powell should have graduated from high school, but instead he was shot five times in a parking lot.

His mother, Natosha Hinton, is having a hard time holding it together following the unexpected death of her 16-year-old son Justin.

POLICE RELEASE IDENTITIES OF TWO TEENS KILLED IN SOUTHWEST ATLANTA SHOOTOUT

She and his father says Justin was just embarking on life and didn't deserve what he got.

Atlanta police say Justin was one of two teens shot here at the Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments on Saturday.

"Justin was just a baby. That was senseless. They say it was over social media, who does that! Who does stuff like that?" said Erik Hinton, the teen’s father. "He is not nobody who runs the streets. He has a mother and a father, both who are active in his life. He ain't out there robbing and stealing...none of that."

Atlanta police say the shootout was all because of some kind of dispute on social media which ended at the apartment complex with bullets.

"One group of individuals came to the apartment with their guns and then the other group fired their weapons," said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

COMMUNITY WORKING TOGETHER TO ADDRESS YOUTH VIOLENCE

Justin Powell, identified as 16-year-old victim in Continental Colony Parkway shootout. (Supplied)

Justin’s parents remember a kind son, who they describe as a normal kid.

"Justin was the type of person. He wasn't confrontational. He was sweet," said Natasha Hinton. "He was a fun, he was a normal kid. Played video games, watch TV, has a girlfriend. When he turned 17 he would have gotten his first car."

Justin and his best friend Malik Grover were both killed in what police called a shootout.

Both families are heartbroken and want to see something significant done about kids and gun.

"I can't live without my baby. I can't live without my baby. I don't know what to do," his mother said fighting back tears.

Instead of preparing for Christmas, this family is organizing a funeral.