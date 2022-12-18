Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout

article

Atlanta police have released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media.

Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.

Malik Grover was identified as the 14-year-old who was shot and killed that night. His family has not spoken to the media about his untimely death yet.

TWO TEENS DEAD, MULTIPLE SHOT AT SOUTHWEST ATLANTA APARTMENT COMPLEX

The two boys were the fatal victims of a shooting near an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta Saturday night. Police said they were both found dead at the scene.

That night, the Atlanta Police Department as well as the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department investigated the incident that put multiple young people in danger.

Besides Justin and Malik, three other youths were injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital to recover. These victims included an 11-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' statement regarding the Continental Colony Parkway shootout. (Credit: Office of Mayor Andre Dickens) (Supplied)

"Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States," Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement about the incident posted to Twitter on Sunday.

"While we avoided youth violence over the summer and early fall, these last few weeks have shown all too clearly that Atlanta is not immune from this unacceptable trend.," he added.

Just a month before this tragic incident, two young boys were shot and killed on the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station close to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dickens was among the first of Atlanta's officials to speak out about the violence ravaging the youth in the city then.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing and urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.