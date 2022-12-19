Community working together to address youth violence

Atlanta city leaders and grassroots organizations are reacting after another violent weekend for youth in the city.

The deaths of two teens killed in a shootout in southwest Atlanta on Saturday is the latest in a rash of violent crimes involving children and teens in recent weeks that has metro-area residents demanding action.

"It is an issue that has plagued us for a while, but now it is an issue that is coming to the forefront," said Atlanta City Council member Byron Amos.

Amos says a proposed curfew for children and teens, collaborating with the school system to better address underlying issues that contribute to the problem, and supporting grassroots outreach organizations.

"It is time for all of us to come together and figure out what we need to do to save our children," said Amos.

Leaders of three grassroots organizations met for the first time at a Riverdale Church on Monday.

"Outside of Clayton County, Atlanta, it's a metro problem," said Bruce Griggs, executive director of Operation Correct Start.

"We've got to see how we can help Bruce over here with his program and help mentor these kids," said Michael Griggs, Brothers for Brothers.

"We've got to get to these young people and change their values and beliefs," said Bruce Griggs. "The disease of violence doesn't care if you are a bad parent it doesn't care if you live in Buckhead or Bankhead it is infecting these kids at an early stage."

A former juvenile prevention officer, Griggs now works with at-risk youth and says parents and community members must take more responsibility.

"We're expecting the police to save our kids. We are expecting the school system. It's not their problem, these are our seeds and when we say our ‘I'm speaking to the Black community and they are doing it every day’ and so it's on us," said Griggs.