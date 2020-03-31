Mail carrier making protective masks for other essential workers

Postal carrier Dujuana Drake interacts with the public every day, increasing her risk of possible exposure to COVID-19. Now, she's using her talents to help other essential workers.

When Drake isn't out delivering mail, she can be found at her sewing machine making protective masks.

Drake told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "I actually started making masks because it's allergy season in Georgia. There are no masks for us to indulge in like we normally do. Myself and a couple of other co-workers have allergies bad, so I said, ‘Let me try to make a mask.’"

What started as a practical solution for the U.S. postal worker and her colleagues quickly took on a life of its own amid growing concern over COVID-19.

She's now fielding orders from people hoping to shield themselves from the virus.

"I'm working, even after work for like six hours a night making as many masks as I can make", said Drake.

She's donating masks to healthcare providers and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All the healthcare, first responders that come to me, no they won't have to pay for a mask because they are on the front lines like myself dealing with people on a day to day basis."

Drake said she uses the money from the sales to purchase the material for the masks she donates.

