Emory Healthcare accepting donations of unopened medical supplies

Hospitals and healthcare workers across Georgia worry they're already running low on the medical supplies. That's why Emory Healthcare needs help from the public who may have spare medical equipment.

They've started accepting donations of unopened, sealed personal protective equipment and supplies to replenish dwindling inventory.

Throughout the day on Thursday, people dropped off masks, gloves, and anti-bacterial soap.

Sherwin-Williams even donated a pallet of 600 full-body coveralls.

Dr. Ashish Patel brought 500 masks and 20,000 gloves. Since his Lawrenceville dental practice is closed for now, he wanted to make sure the supplies would help someone else.

“I think the need is greater than ever. We want donations no matter how small. We can always use them.”

The donation site is located at 1599 Clifton Road near the Emory Conference Center and Emory Pointe Shopping Center. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.