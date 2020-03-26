Georgia camper sewing masks to donate to hospital

article

It's about as serious as you can take social distancing.

“We have the camper, it’s time to use it,” said Hoschton's Ted Ellis.

Ted and his wife Barbara Ellis are spending time in Fort Yargo State Park in Winder as they and everyone else deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. They say the park has been busy, but they're keeping separated from other campers to be safe.

That doesn't mean, however, a disconnect from their community.

“Here’s the finished ones I can show you," said Barbara Ellis.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

Advertisement

Barbara is spending some of her time in the great outdoors inside the couple's camper. She brought a sewing kit, and is making masks to donate to help healthcare workers treating patients with COVID-19.

A friend organized the group, and distributed instructions. The masks are intended to be worn along with the medical-grade N-95 masks. The homemade masks can hopefully help extend the life of the N-95 masks, which are in short supply.

"They don't take very long to make," said Barbara Ellis.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

App users click here for live updates

The finished products will be donated to a nearby hospital in Barrow County. To add a little color to the doctors' and nurses' days, Barbara uses a variety of patterns, including an Easter-themed print for the upcoming holiday, and one with birds on it.

"It's my contribution," said Barbara Ellis.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.