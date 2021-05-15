Longtime Atlanta Councilman C.T. Martin remembered at celebration of life

"His living shall not be in vain."

Those who gathered in Atlanta to celebrate the life of former longtime Atlanta City Councilman C.T. Martin heard that refrain frequently on Saturday.

Martin was an Atlanta native and graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He was an undergraduate at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and heard a master's degree from Atlanta University. That's when he became vocal about community issues in the district that encompasses neighborhoods on the west side of the city, mostly south of the Interstate 20 and Interstate 285 interchange.

Public figures from Atlanta took turns telling stories about Martin during his memorial service.

A candlelight ceremony was held Thursday night at C.T. Martin plaza at Doctor's Memorial Park.

Martin lay Friday at the Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a dedicated member.

