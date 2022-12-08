Lindsie Chrisley disturbed by reaction on social media to Todd, Julie Chrisley's prison sentences

article

Lindsie Chrisley said she needs time to "process" the recent prison sentences of her father Todd Chrisley and stepmother Julie Chrisley.

Lindsie Chrisley said she was heartbroken by the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars' prison sentences in an episode of her podcast, Coffee Covos, titled "The Messy Ones Know Best."

"I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family," she said. "I have regularly talked about wanting to take a step back to process everything before speaking and making any statements and I know you can really relate to me on that. I thought and thought more and rethought about it again and after thinking about it, ‘Coffee Convos’ truly is some of my biggest supporters and I love this community that we have created jointly.

"The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family. I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month. I know some of the media tried their best to twist my response to this and make it something it’s not, but that's what the media likes to do. At the end of the day, there is no tea. I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister as a friend. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions."

FEDERAL JUDGE RECOMMENDS TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY SERVE PRISON TIME IN FLORIDA

Lindsie Chrisley said she was disturbed by a "sexually suggestive" post on social media and comments related to her father.

"I think it's foul and just tasteless and a complete lack of couth," she said.

Lindsie Chrisley told a story about overhearing someone discuss there parents' sentencing in public while her son was present the day after the sentencing.

"I finally just picked my head up and I said, ‘You know if you please would just save the conversation for somewhere else, because I am their child, we’re a real family and this is their grandchild,'" she said.

The woman later apologized.

"I think it was a conversation that she was having at her table not realizing I was there, but again, read a room," Lindsie Chrisley said.

She also touched on a reported custody battle over Todd and Julie Chrisley's granddaughter, Chloe. TMZ reported Angela Johnson, the 10-year-old's biological mother, says she is working to regain full custody.

"Exposing this situation to the media regarding a minor child is mind-blowing to me," Lindsie Chrisley said.

She believes a custody battle would be detrimental to her niece's mental health. In a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah Chrisley said she plans to take custody of her 10-year-old niece and her 16-year-old brother, Grayson.

CUSTODY BATTLE BREWING OVER TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY’S GRANDDAUGHTER: TMZ

In June, a federal jury convicted "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of conspiring to defraud Atlanta banks. The pair and their accountant were also found guilty of tax fraud. Prosecutors said they defrauded banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans. A judge recommended the Chrisleys serve their time in Florida.

The Chrisley's received prison sentences in November. A federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years behind bars. Julie Chrisley received 7 years. The couple's report date is Jan. 15, 2023.

The Chrisley family's podcasts have commented, directly and indirectly on the family's legal problems since the sentencing day in Atlanta. Grayson Chrisley, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, said he was "fine" after getting into a crash on Nov. 19 on a recent episode of his sister, Savannah Chrisley's, podcast. In a previous episode of her podcast, Savannah said she plans to take custody of Grayson and her 10-year-old niece Chloe. Julie Chrisley talked about her mental health on another episode.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's first podcast since the sentencing focused on their faith.

"Now, in this storm that we're, in I feel like I'm closer to God than I've ever been, but I find myself screaming out because in the Bible says to scream out to God, to cry out to God," Todd Chrisley said to his wife during the episode. "With what we're going through right now, you've heard me do that."





