Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson ‘fine’ after car crash on Nashville interstate

Grayson Chrisley, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley and star of "Chrisley Knows Best," said he was "fine" after getting into a crash on Nov. 19.

The 16-year-old was driving his Ford F-150 along Interstate 65 in Nashville around 5:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

"The truck’s not fine, but I’m fine," the teen said on his sister’s podcast on Tuesday.

Grayson recalled being taken to the hospital in the back of an ambulance with his father. He said he was only there for four hours.

"It made it seem like I died. It was like ‘Grayson Chrisley badly injured in a car wreck,’ and I was like ‘Bro, I’m fine,’" he said.

The teen could not tell police at the scene what happened, but on his sister’s podcast, he explains, "It was that dude’s fault."

In photos obtained by TMZ, the front of Chrisley's truck was mangled and its bumper shoved into the hood. The windshield was shattered on the driver's side.

"Everyone saw that you got into a car accident because somebody sold photos to a tabloid," said Savannah Chrisley. "And welcome to our life."

Grayson's truck was first seen on the show when he was 15, when he got the car while working on getting his learner's permit.

On the show, Todd Chrisley talked about his fear that his son would get into an accident on the highway, like his sister Savannah did four years prior. During the podcast, Savannah recalled how his accident caused her to recall that crash.

In a previous episode of her podcast, Savannah said she plans to take custody of Grayson and her 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents report for their prison sentences on Jan. 15, 2023.

In June, a federal jury convicted the Chrisley couple of conspiring to defraud Atlanta banks. The pair and their accountant were found guilty of tax fraud.

Prosecutors said they defrauded banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans.

The stars' attorneys vowed to continue to fight the conviction. Savannah Chrisley said the couple was convicted on "lies" and that she will not give up fighting for her family. Lawyers for the Chrisley family claimed an IRS officer falsely testified, and the prosecution pushed her to do so.

