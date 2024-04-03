Laken Hope Riley: Run-walk planned for murdered nursing student

River Ridge High School community is set to honor the memory of Laken Riley, a former graduate, who was murdered while jogging on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens.

Laken Riley was known to the community for her involvement and spirit during her time at River Ridge.

In support of Riley's memory, the Cross Country Booster Club has organized a run-walk event scheduled for May 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event aims to raise funds for the Laken Hope Riley Foundation. Participants will gather at the high school's track on Arnold Mill Road to commence the event.

The run-walk signifies the community's effort to remember and pay tribute to Riley, who left a lasting impact on those who knew her. Click here to register or donate.