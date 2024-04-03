Laken Hope Riley: Run-walk planned for murdered nursing student
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - River Ridge High School community is set to honor the memory of Laken Riley, a former graduate, who was murdered while jogging on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens.
Laken Riley was known to the community for her involvement and spirit during her time at River Ridge.
In support of Riley's memory, the Cross Country Booster Club has organized a run-walk event scheduled for May 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event aims to raise funds for the Laken Hope Riley Foundation. Participants will gather at the high school's track on Arnold Mill Road to commence the event.
RELATED STORIES
Laken RiIey's father hopes Georgia senators will protect citizens from 'illegal invasion'
Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra asks for jury trial
Laken Riley, nursing student found dead on UGA campus | What we know
Laken Hope Riley Foundation to be establish in honor of Georgia nursing student
Laken Riley remembered: Cherokee County pays tribute with red and black bows
The run-walk signifies the community's effort to remember and pay tribute to Riley, who left a lasting impact on those who knew her. Click here to register or donate.