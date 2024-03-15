Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra asks for jury trial

article

Jose Ibarra, the man accused of killing 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student Laken Hope Riley on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens, is asking to exercise his right to a speedy trial.

Court filings obtained by FOX 5 on Friday show Ibarra’s attorney has asked for a jury trial and reiterated that he is not waiving his rights.

Ibarra's defense team also asked for all evidence and documents pertaining to his case to be turned over to them.

What happened to Laken Riley?

Riley was brutally murdered during her morning run on Feb. 22. Her body was found by police shortly after she was reported missing by a friend in a wooded area near Lake Herrick and UGA's intramural fields.

Ibarra is originally from Venezuela, entered the country illegally in 2022 and was living in Athens. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

An autopsy showed Riley died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Ibarra is being held in the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

Arrest warrant outlines UGA murder

According to the warrants, Riley was killed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 22. The warrants say Ibarra "physically" prevented Riley from making or completing a 911 call and used an "object" to cause great bodily harm, "disfiguring her skull." The warrants also indicate he dragged her from the intramural fields to a secluded area and concealed her death.

It remains unknown why Riley was killed. Bond was denied Ibarra during his first court appearance on Feb. 24.

During the search for Riley's killer, Jose Ibarra's brother, 29-year-old Diego Ibarra, was also arrested. It was discovered that Diego Ibarra was in possession of a fraudulent green card.