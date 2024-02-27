Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
4
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Laken Riley remembered: Cherokee County pays tribute with red and black bows

By
Published 
Woodstock
FOX 5 Atlanta

Ribbons for Laken Riley

Laken Riley's hometown is showing its love and support for her family by putting up ribbons around the community. Riley is the nursing student who was killed during a morning run at UGA.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Love and support are flooding in for Laken Riley and her family as the news of her death reached well beyond UGA and Georgia.

Look everywhere in Cherokee County and red and black bows can be found tied to mailboxes. The bows are to honor Laken and show her family how much the community cares about them.

Red and black ribbons can be found everywhere in Cherokee County to honor Laken Riley.

Red and black ribbons can be found everywhere in Cherokee County to honor Laken Riley. (FOX 5)

Ribbons to honor Laken Riley

In the parking lot of the Woodstock City Church, people lined up to buy bows. Cindy Thomas picked up a whole basket of them for herself and her neighbors.

"Just to honor her and her family, and let them know how much everybody cares," said Thomas.

Woodstock City Church was packed with people want to buy special ribbons to honor Laken Riley on Feb. 27, 2024.

Woodstock City Church was packed with people want to buy special ribbons to honor Laken Riley on Feb. 27, 2024. (FOX 5)

Twenty-two-year-old Laken Riley was killed Thursday while jogging on the University of Georgia campus.

UGA CAMPUS MURDER: ARREST WARRANTS FOR JOSE IBARRA RELEASED

Woodstock remembers Laken Riley

Laken is from Cherokee County. She graduated from River Ridge High School. She attended UGA before transferring to Augusta University in Athens to complete her nursing degree.

"She was so young, and had so much promise, and so much life ahead of her," said Michele O'Brien.

Red and black bows are being sold to honor Laken RIley.

Red and black bows are being sold to honor Laken RIley. (FOX 5)

Some who bought bows knew Laken and her family.

"She's a sweet girl. She went to this church and she and my daughter went on mission trips together," said Thomas. 

Others didn't know Laken, but say her death rocked the community. 

"This hit home, and I think it's the girl next door that we all see in her," said Dorene McShea.

What is the Laken Hope Riley Foundation?

The money from the $15 bows goes directly to the family. The family has established the Laken Hope Riley Foundation in her honor to call attention to homicide awareness and safety for women. 

At least a thousand bows were made to honor Laken Riley.

At least a thousand bows were made to honor Laken Riley. (FOX 5)

The group of women who made the bows say they sold about a thousand of them in the first hour. 

"It raises money for a good cause. I hope more people buy them," said Jerry Chastain, who bought four of them.