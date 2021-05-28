Kemp signs order restricting Georgia schools from mandating masks, APS pushes back

article

Gov. Brian Kemp has officially signed an executive order preventing Georgia public schools from requiring any students, teachers, and staff members to wear masks. That goes into place on June 1.

Several school districts have expressed surprise at the move and one major metro Atlanta school district said it plans to ignore the order.

The Atlanta Public Schools said Friday it has 11,000 children enrolled in summer schools and they want to keep them masked up.

The district said it plans to keep the masks as part of its dress code.

APS Board Chairman Jason Esteves said he credits the mask mandate for the district not having to close a single school during the past year. He said the mandate will stay in place mainly because children under 12 are still not eligible for a vaccine.

Esteves said as of now, there is no herd immunity and they have to put their children and their staff before all else.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said that 3,310,889 Georgians were fully vaccinated as of Friday at 3 p.m. That is about a third of those eligible in the state, according to the numbers provided by the US Census.

