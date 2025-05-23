Ex-Cobb youth detention officer accused of assaulting 14-year-old inmate

article

A former detention officer at the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center is facing a charge after he was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old inmate.

Investigators say the assault happened while the girl was handcuffed.

What we know:

An arrest warrant obtained by FOX 5 showed that Vanderia Britton was charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

According to the document, Britton, the former assistant director at the detention center, struck the incarcerated teen in the face with a portable radio on April 13, 2025.

After hitting her, Britton allegedly punched the child multiple times with his fists and then choked her until she fell to the floor.

The teen was taken to a local emergency center and received four stitches on her face, investigators say.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice tells FOX 5 that Britton resigned from his position during the investigation.

"This behavior represents a clear violation of his oath of office. As a result, he is facing one count of Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree," the spokesperson said. "The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) maintains a zero-tolerance policy for actions like those exhibited by Britton, and we are committed to operating safe and secure facilities."

What's next:

Britton is in custody at the Cobb County Jail without bond.