Group calls on Cobb County Schools to lift mask mandate

Several parents stood up in front of the Cobb County School Board and begged them to eliminate the district's mask mandate.

Some pointed to science claiming that face masks simply don't work, contrary to what the Centers for Disease Control said about the use of masks.

One parent became emotional saying she pulled her kids out of the district because of the mask mandate.

"I pulled my kids from this school system that I love. And I am here tonight because I love it. I want my kids to go back. I want my kids to have the experience I did. But I will not send them in until y'all are done," one emotional parent told the board on Thursday. "There are parents out there begging you, take masks off, make vaccines a choice."

Several parents are part of the protest they are calling "Unmask Cobb County Kids"

Parents want the mask mandate to end immediately.

