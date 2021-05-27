Kemp to sign order restricting Georgia schools from mandating masks

article

Gov. Brian Kemp says he will be signing an executive order restricting Georgia public schools from requiring any students, teachers, and staff members to wear masks.

Speaking to FOX News Wednesday night, the Republican governor said that he thinks "the time for mandates is over."

"We continue to pull back our restrictions now - we have very few - but one of those things as we go into the summer and look at schools to be back in the fall, We’re not going to have a mask mandate for our kids. Our teachers have had the ability to get vaccinated," Kemp said.

While Kemp said he won't stop parents from having their children wear masks or teachers from masking up in classrooms, he wanted to stop any schools from requiring face coverings.

Georgia never had a statewide mask mandate, although Kemp eventually allowed local governments to impose them if infection rates were high. But Kemp had imposed mask mandates on many businesses, many of which ended in April.

On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order banning vaccine passports and saying state immunization records can’t be shared with any private company aiming to create such a record.

"While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional — not state government," Kemp said in a statement.

Georgia has the eighth-lowest rate among states for COVID-19 vaccinations among people 12 and older, according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

_____

The Associated Press contributed to this report.