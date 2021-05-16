Georgia universities advised to drop mask mandates, social distancing

Lecture halls and classrooms on Georgia's college campuses may be on track to return to normal in the fall, based on new guidance provided by the University System of Georgia.

USG, comprised of 26 higher education institutions in the state, outlined recommendations on the discontinuation of various COVID-19 prevention methods following the Centers for Disease Control's new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

The announcement said full vaccinated students and employees could resume classes and other activities without face coverings and social distancing. The guidance said telework assignments should be transitioning back to their pre-pandemic arrangements, based on the instructions of department heads.

"In no circumstance should telework be considered an employee right or entitlement," a statement from the USG said.

USG guidance instructed institutions to follow Gov. Brian Kemp's most recent executive order regarding events and gatherings. The April 30 order ends mask requirements for restaurant workers, capacity restrictions for movie theaters and other large venues, and lifts other safety guidelines for gyms, barbershops, and other close-contact businesses.

USG noted all guidance is subject to change based on advice from the Georgia Department of Public Health and warned colleges and universities to prepare to adjust plans as necessary.

Americans as young as 12 years old are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

