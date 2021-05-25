Gov. Kemp signs executive order prohibiting state from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies, state service providers, and state properties from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports.

The "Prohibition of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports" executive order also states that no vaccine passport shall be required for entry into the State of Georgia. It also outlines that state employers shall not have different rules for employees based on vaccination status, unless such rules are implemented using an honor-code system and no proof of vaccination is required.

RELATED: Study finds fewer COVID-19 cases in Georgia schools requiring masks, improved ventilation

"Today's executive order makes clear that vaccine passports will not be utilized in state government," said Governor Kemp. "While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional - not state government. This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program."

RELATED: CDC says fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks indoors and outdoors in most settings

The order also states that Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services (GRITS) data held by the State shall not be used for the purposes of a vaccine passport program, and GRITS data shall not be shared with any public or private entity for the purposes of a vaccine passport program.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.