Tenants push back on plan to demolish apartments near Kennesaw State University

The Brief The residents of an apartment complex close to Kennesaw State University are rallying to fight a plan to demolish their homes. The group says that the complex's new management plans to terminate all leases by the end of the summer. The group is demanding that Campus Realty Advisors stop the demolition and address all repair requests immediately.



The residents of an apartment complex close to Kennesaw State University are protesting the possible demolition of their homes.

The group says the new owners of the complex's plan would displace around 200 residents.

What we know:

Many Kennesaw State students live at the Campus Edge Apartments on Hudson Street.

Residents tell FOX 5 that Campus Realty Advisors, the new management at the complex, plans to terminate all leases by the end of July.

The Campus Edge Tenants Association says some residents have already signed leases for the 2025–2026 term.

They also claim that the complex has stopped working on maintenance orders ahead of the demolition date.

What they're saying:

"Around 200 people—men, women, and children— [are] to be displaced and disenfranchised," resident Keita Martin said. "Many don’t even realize it yet and aren’t prepared. Two hundred is more than enough people to push a bus down the street—we have enough people to do something to mitigate our losses here."

Complex resident Shelby Guerrero organized a rally over the situation on Thursday. She said what the management company was doing was "unjustifiable and unfair."

"Campus Edge is potentially selling to another owner and will likely go forward with lease terminations and issuing 30-day evacuation notices in July. Thirty days is not enough for anyone to find and apply to suitable and affordable housing," Guerrero said Shelby.

The other side:

FOX 5 has reached out to management to get their side of the story. We will update this story when they respond.

What's next:

The group is demanding that Campus Realty Advisors stop the demolition and address all repair requests immediately. They are also asking for new renovations and more transparency with future plans.