Georgia man accused of trying to meet minor for 'sexual favors' at Tennessee Chick-fil-A

Bradley Zach Wolchuk is in custody after the arrest on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Investigators with the Collegedale Police Department say they were called to the fast food restaurant on Old Lee Highway after reports were made that an adult man was attempting to meet a juvenile there for a "potential sexual encounter."

When officers got to the scene, an employee pointed them to a vehicle that was leaving the area.

After officers stopped the car, they say the driver, identified as 2-year-old Wolchuk, "appeared visibly nervous" and was spotted trying to delete things from his phone.

Authorities say Wolchuk admitted to having sexually explicit chats with a 17-year-old he had met earlier and had offered the teen a tattoo in exchange for "sexual favors."

The victim and the manager of the restaurant called the police when Wolchuk returned to the location later that day.

What they're saying:

"Our officers acted quickly and professionally to prevent a serious crime," Collegedale Police Department Chief Jack Sapp said. "We are grateful for the cooperation of the business staff and the victim, whose timely report allowed us to intervene."

What's next:

Wolchuk was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and charged with solicitation of a minor, trafficking for a commercial sex act, and unlawful removal of registration.

He'll go before a judge in June.