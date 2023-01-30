FEMA disaster recovery center to open in Jasper County

Jasper is the latest Georgia county receive a FEMA disaster recovery center in response to the severe storms from Jan. 12 that transformed into disastrous tornadoes in some areas. The center is slated to open its doors Tuesday morning for one-on-one assistance.

SPALDING COUNTY TORNADOES: FEMA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER OPENS TO EASE RESIDENTS' ‘NIGHTMARE’

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are expected to provide available services at New Rocky Creek Baptist Church located at 190 Rocky Creek Road in Mansfield.

JASPER COUNTY LINEMAN THIRD GEORGIA FATALITY FROM LAST WEEK'S SEVERE STORMS

FEMA representatives said they may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for the following:

Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of storm-related damage

Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by these weather events

Lodging Reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily

Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by these weather events

Other Serious Needs caused by the recent storms.

Representatives want to remind residents not to send more than one application per household. They also said they are not able to reimburse residents for lost or spoiled food.

If you or someone you know was directly affected by the severe storms on Jan. 12, please visit the recovery center, apply with FEMA online or call 800-621-3362 to begin the process.