Jail calls admissable in 2019 Clark Atlanta student murder case, court rules

The Brief Georgia Supreme Court allows key evidence in the Clark Atlanta murder case, reversing a lower court's decision to exclude jailhouse recordings. Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley remain in jail charged with the 2019 killing of Alexis Crawford, Jones' college roommate. Prosecutors can now use Brantley's recorded jail calls , which allegedly contain incriminating statements, but no trial date has been set.



The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s ruling that would have blocked the use of key evidence in the murder trial of two defendants accused of killing a Clark Atlanta University student in 2019.

What we know:

Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, are charged in the death of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford, who was Jones' roommate.

Crawford's body was found in a DeKalb County park a week after her family reported her missing. Her cause of death was asphyxiation.

Alexis Crawford. Photo courtesy of the family

Both have remained in jail since their arrests more than five years ago.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors argued that Brantley made several incriminating statements during recorded phone calls from jail. His attorneys had filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court to suppress the recordings, and a judge agreed. But the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office appealed the decision to the state’s highest court.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court sided with prosecutors, ruling that the jailhouse recordings can be used as evidence in the case.

What we don't know:

Despite the legal development, no trial date has been set for either Jones or Brantley.