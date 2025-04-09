Jail calls admissable in 2019 Clark Atlanta student murder case, court rules
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s ruling that would have blocked the use of key evidence in the murder trial of two defendants accused of killing a Clark Atlanta University student in 2019.
ORIGINAL STORY: Roommate, roommate's boyfriend charged, cause of death revealed in case of missing CAU student
What we know:
Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, are charged in the death of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford, who was Jones' roommate.
Crawford's body was found in a DeKalb County park a week after her family reported her missing. Her cause of death was asphyxiation.
Alexis Crawford. Photo courtesy of the family
Both have remained in jail since their arrests more than five years ago.
What they're saying:
Prosecutors argued that Brantley made several incriminating statements during recorded phone calls from jail. His attorneys had filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court to suppress the recordings, and a judge agreed. But the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office appealed the decision to the state’s highest court.
On Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court sided with prosecutors, ruling that the jailhouse recordings can be used as evidence in the case.
What we don't know:
Despite the legal development, no trial date has been set for either Jones or Brantley.