Bond denied for accused killer of CAU college student

A Fulton County judge has denied the second bond request for 22-year-old murder suspect Jordyn Jones. Jones is accused of suffocating her Clark Atlanta University roommate, Alexis Crawford last fall and discarding her body in a park.

Jordyn Jones appears in court in connection to the death of her 21-year-old Alexis Crawford.on Nov. 21, 2020. (FOX 5)

The suspects allegedly killed Alexis when she and Jones got into a fight at their apartment on McDaniel Street on Halloween. The 21-year old Clark Atlanta University student was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at Exchange Park in Decatur. Crawford's loved ones vow they'll fight to keep both suspects behind bars until the case goes to trial.

Alexandria Crawford ((Family photo))

Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley is also charged with murder and sodomy. He remains in jail.

