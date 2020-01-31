2 people are indicted in slaying of Atlanta college student

article

A man and a woman have been indicted on murder and other charges in the killing of a Clark Atlanta University student, prosecutors said.

The indictment against Barron Brantley, 21, and Jordyn Jones, 22, was announced Friday.

ROOMMATE, ROOMMATE'S BOYFRIEND CHARGED, CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED IN CASE OF MISSING CAU STUDENT

Alexis Crawford was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park, police said. Crawford and Jones were roommates, and had a fight inside their apartment and Jones’ boyfriend, Brantley, got involved, court records show. Brantley strangled Crawford, and then the couple put her body into the bin and left her in a park outside Atlanta, police said.

Lawyers for Brantley and Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

ALEXIS CRAWFORD MURDER CASE MOVES TO GRAND JURY