DA won't seek death penalty in death of Clark Atlanta University student

Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office says it will not seek the death penalty in the murder case of a Clark Atlanta University student.

A grand jury indicted "Jordyn Jones" and "Barron Brantley" last week for the murder of Alexis Crawford.

Investigators say Jones was Crawford's roommate.

The couple is accused of murdering Crawford in October and then dumping her body in a DeKalb County park.

Both are charged with murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of another.