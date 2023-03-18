Expand / Collapse search
Alexis Crawford's family asks judge to denied bond for murder suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - The family of a murdered Clark Atlanta student is directly trying to sway a judge to deny bond for one of the accused killers.

Barron Brantley is charged with murder in connection with the 2019 death of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford.

Crawford's body was found in a DeKalb County park along Columbia Drive on Nov. 8, one week after her family reported her missing. Days later, police charged Crawford's friend and roommate, Jordyn Jones, and Brantley, who was Jones' boyfriend, with the woman's murder.

In court documents, authorities say that Crawford and Jones got into a physical fight at their off-campus apartment on McDaniel Street Southwest. Police think Brantley got involved in the fight and, according to the documents, choked Crawford with his hands until she stopped breathing. 

Alexis Crawford (Courtesy of the family)

A second arrest warrant accuses Jones of smothering Crawford with a black trash bag until she stopped breathing and died. Police believe afterward Jones and Brantley put Crawford's body in a plastic bin and took her to a wooded area in the park where she was found.

"When I learned that Barron was seeking a bond again, I knew we had to speak up and out because the monsters that murdered Alexis should not ever get out of jail - under any circumstances. I cannot imagine a judge finding it just or safe to grant Barron the freedom to walk around and be with his family while Alexis lies in a lonely grave," Crawford wrote in a statement earlier this month.

Both Jones and Brantley have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and concealing a death.

Brantley is expected in court this Friday after being postponed earlier this month.