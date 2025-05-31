Man, woman stabbed multiple times during argument at SW Atlanta event, police say

article

Two people have been rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after police say a fight ended with a stabbing in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators believe the situation began on Lakewood Avenue at an event at a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness in the city.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that they were called to the 2500 block of Fairway Circle SW around 2 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who both had stab wounds to their heads and faces.

Medics rushed both people to the hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they believe the stabbing happened on the 1700 block of Lakewood Avenue. The site is listed as being the location of Hope in Action.

Police say the victims were at an event at the space when they got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. They are working to identify suspects connected with the stabbing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.