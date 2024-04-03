Israeli soldiers stop at Chabad Emory as part of North American tour

Tensions escalated at Emory University last night when four Israeli Defense Force soldiers addressed Jewish students at Chabad Emory.

The soldiers' appearance sparked intense discussions and reactions among the attendees. Additionally, several people gathered outside the discussion in protest.

The four reservist soldiers are on a five-city tour of North America to share the "truth" about what's going on in Gaza with as large of an audience as possible.

The soldiers are meeting with local pastors and state representatives at Chabad East Cobb on Wednesday.