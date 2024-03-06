Father of murdered Israeli defense force soldier qualifies for Georgia Senate

David Lubin, the father of the 20-year-old sergeant from Dunwoody who was killed while serving in the Israeli Army in November, has qualified for Georgia Senate District 40.

Sgt. Rose Ida Lubin was patrolling Herod's Gate in Jerusalem when a 16-year-old Palestinian reportedly attacked her and another officer.

"All she wanted to do was protect people," her father said.

Rose's death sparked a series of events that would ultimately lead David to politics, including watching Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Dist. 40) refuse to cast a vote for a bill that would officially define antisemitism in Georgia law since there wasn't one for "Islamophobia."

"If we had two bills today, if we had this bill, HB30, that defines antisemitism, and we also had a bill that defines Islamophobia, I would feel so much more at peace," Harrell said.

On Jan. 31, 2024, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law.

"While hate groups proliferate targeting the most vulnerable, our representatives are on the sidelines. Rose taught me to never back down from those who fan the flames of extremism," David said.

Who is David Lubin?

David Lubin was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. He chose to attend the University of Georgia and, upon graduating in 1999, made his home in Atlanta.

Two years later, Lubin launched his own commercial construction company.

"As a small business owner, I know that the best way to solve difficult problems is by forging consensus and working together," he said. "Pragmatism and compromise are the best tools to spur economic activity, especially in underserved communities that need it most."

David Lubin (Credit: DavidLubinForSenate.com)

Lubin is described as a family man, as a husband and the father of five children.

District 40 encompasses Chamblee, Doraville, Dunwoody, Tucker and parts of Brookhaven and Peachtree Corners.

Lubin would be the only Jewish member of Georgia's Senate if he were elected, joining Rep. Esther Panitch in Congress, who is currently Georgia's only Jewish member of the House.