Gov. Kemp signs Georgia law defining antisemitism

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a new law that defines antisemitism, making it easier for law enforcement and prosecutors to go after those accused of committing Anti-Jewish acts.

House Bill 30 was passed by both the Georgia House of Representatives and the Senate by a wide margin last week.

According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

The new law uses that same definition.