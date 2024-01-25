Georgia antisemitism bill headed to Gov. Kemp's desk

Georgia’s antisemitism bill passed both chambers of the state legislature by a wide margin on Thursday.

HB 30, if signed by the governor, would add a definition of antisemitism to Georgia law.

The bill gives law enforcement and prosecutors a definition of antisemitism to use when going after people committing antisemitic acts.

The definition the bill uses is the same used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)

Jewish community praise passage of antisemitism bill

Student president of Georgia Tech’s Hillel Talia Segal celebrated the passage.

"It's powerful to know our voices are being heard," she said.

The Georgia House passed the antisemitism bill by a 129-5 margin on Jan. 25, 2024. (Supplied)

"This is historic. It's a day that Georgia decided to say, ‘We will protect Jews throughout the state of Georgia,’" said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz, CEO of Hillels of Georgia.

Both were in the chamber when the vote happened.

Antisemitism bill sponsor thankful for support

The bill first passed the Senate 44-6 before passing in the House 129-5.

"I'm grateful to my fellow legislators, those who saw that the Jewish community has been suffering and in need of a definition to help law enforcement and schools understand when there is antisemitism, what it looks like," said State Rep. Esther Panitch.

She is one of the bill’s sponsors and the only Jewish member of the legislature.

Panitch says lawmakers have been trying to pass this into law in Georgia for three years.

An unwanted pamphlet expressing anti-Jewish rhetoric lays on the street of Sandy Springs subdivision in this undated photo. (FOX 5)

However, since the attack by Hamas and Israel’s subsequent retaliatory war, she says this law has taken on renewed significance and urgency.

"Antisemitism has jumped 360% since the Israel-Hamas War has started… and people are being assaulted and threatened and we shouldn't have to live like this," Rep. Panitch said.

Antisemitism bill ‘problematic,’ opponents say

But opponents say using the IHRA’s definition of antisemitism is problematic.

That definition reads: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities." https://holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definition-antisemitism

"It suppresses speech against the state of Israel, and it does so by conflating it with antisemitism," said

Azka Mahmood, Executive Director of the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-GA).

That group is part of a coalition of at least 10 organizations that oppose HB30.

"We believe this bill is going to be used specifically to target pro-Palestine advocacy as it is undertaken by minorities and immigrant communities," Mahmood said.

Georgia’s antisemitism bill: Expert weighs in

Professor of law at Emory University, Michael Broyde says the language of the bill doesn’t allow for that.

"This bill has no chance of criminalizing conduct of speech against Israel…these kinds of bills are not designed to minimize criticism of Israel or even minimize illegitimate criticism of Israel. These kinds of bills are designed to increase the punishment for people who engage in criminal activity motivated by antisemitism," Broyde said.

State Rep. Esther Panitch expresses gratitude for her collogues after the passage of the antisemtism bill on Jan. 25, 2024. (FOX 5)

Broyde also said the bill may not have that great of an impact on actual cases of antisemitism if judges are already prosecuting it as a hate crime.

"It might have no impact because judges might already be doing this," Broyde said.

Gov. Brian Kemp has previously shown support for this bill and is expected to sign it.