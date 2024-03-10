Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:32 PM EDT, Upson County
8
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:17 AM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:36 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Dougherty County, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County

Watch: Displaced children in Gaza embrace free haircuts amid war

By Chris Williams
Published 
Israel Hamas war
Fox TV Stations

Displaced children smile as they get haircuts in Gaza

A journalist documenting civilian life in Gaza captured a moment of happiness among displaced children as they smiled while receiving free haircuts. (Credit: Duaa Tuaima via Storyful)

Amid the raging war in Gaza, there's a moment of happiness from some displaced children who gladly received free haircuts. 

Gazan journalist Duaa Tuaima captured the moment and posted it on Instagram. The video showed her giving tickets to children to get haircuts, which they received with a smile. 

Tuaima said an agreement was reached with more than 15 barbers to cut the hair of children "which causes them a lot of health problems."

She said around "750 children and young people benefited from this campaign, and the barbers and their families were also assisted."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.  