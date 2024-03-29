Jewish students from Georgia universities unite to confront rising antisemitism

Jewish students at some of Georgia's largest universities came together Thursday night to denounce what they say is growing antisemitism on their campuses.

This comes after a recent study by the Jim Joseph Foundation shows a third of Jewish students surveyed started hiding their Jewish identity after October 7.

"They're wearing a kippah, or maybe like a Star of David necklace, and they'll be called a slur, or we've had an instance of some students saying, 'Oh, Hitler didn't get them all' and stuff like that," said Ron Tsur, a senior at the University of Georgia.

Tsur is the president of the Dawgs for Israel club at UGA, which is part of the Hillels of Georgia chapter. He says that is just a taste of what many students he represents on campus are going through.

On Thursday, Hillels of Georgia, which represents Jewish students on college campuses, held a fundraising event at Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs. During the event, they showed examples of what they call antisemitic incidents on college campuses. Everything from swastikas drawn on the back of Pro-Palestine rally flyers and vandalism on Jewish college buildings.

"It's scary more than anything," Tsur said.

He and three other students, all from different universities, came to speak out against what they label as antisemitic acts and speech on their campuses, and to call for more support for college students.

"It does kind of feel like there is a target on us, and for a while after October 7, I was afraid to wear my necklace," said Sarina Amar, a senior at Kennesaw State University.

"Comparing Israel with a Nazi state, with Nazi Germany and lots of Holocaust denialism. It’s very frightening, and we're seeing more and more of that since October 7," said Sophie Kalmin, Sophomore at Emory University.

"You should be able to be free to be Jewish and express your Judaism in 2024 America," said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz, CEO of Hillels of Georgia.

He says his organization is pushing for greater support from college and university leaders.

"We need universities to understand where the line is and how to make sure that our students can feel free to walk across campus with a Jewish star without feeling harassed or intimidated," Sernovitz said.

"I've never met another Jewish student on campus that doesn't want to see the end to the violence," said Zoe Glickman, a sophomore at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Tsur echoes her sentiment and says this war has personally impacted his family.

"Three of my cousins were taken hostage in Gaza...and since then, two were released, but their father still remains there," Tsur said.

He said he wished some of his fellow students understood just how badly he wants the violence in Gaza to end as well.

"Israeli students and Jewish students want this war to end just as much as they do," he said.