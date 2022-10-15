Walker-Warnock debate: What Georgia Senate race opponents said about inflation, abortion, Biden, Trump

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker traded barbs in Savannah on Friday night before polls open and Georgians vote to decided who they believe should represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

It's likely the only debate to feature both Warnock and Walker prior to the 2022 midterm elections.

Warnock, the Reverend at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is fighting to defend a seat he won in a runoff after late former Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down mid-term. Walker, a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Georgia, is trying to help Republicans win back control of the U.S. Senate.

Here are highlights from Friday night's debate in Savannah:

Herschel Walker's badge

At one point in the debate Warnock accused Walker of lying about serving in law enforcement. He also referenced a 2001 incident involving Walker and Texas law enforcement in which Walker had "talked about having a shootout with police."

"One thing I’ve never done, I’ve never pretended to be a police officer, and I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police," Warnock said during the debate.

In response, Walker produced what appeared to be a police badge.

"You're not allowed to have a prop," WSAV news anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw told Walker.

Walker has endorsements from law enforcement. His campaign said in September 112 sheriffs across Georgia endorse him.

Walker's, Warnock's stances on abortion

Walker denied recent reports he urged a woman to have an abortion.

"Well, I said it's a lie," he said.

While Walker supported Georgia's current abortion restrictions, which ban the procedure after detection of a fetal heartbeat, he didn't advocate for a complete ban on abortion.

"I support the Heartbeat Bill, that's the bill of the people," Walker said.

Warnock defended his position as a pro-choice pastor.

"God gave us a choice and I respect the right of women to make a decision," Warnock said.

Walker blames Warnock, Biden for inflation

Neither candidate offered specifics regarding steps Congress could take to correct inflation.

Walker repeatedly criticized his opponent for aligning with President Joe Biden administration. He placed blame for rising prices in stores and at gas pumps on Biden administration policies.

Walker said the first step to stabilizing the economy is "getting back" to energy independence, a stance also took during an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta's Russ Spencer.

Warnock emphasized his support for the Inflation Reduction Act, which set caps for insulin costs for Medicare patients. Walker has argued the bill kills jobs.

Warnock ask if he endorsed Biden in 2024

Warnock would not outwardly endorse Biden in a 2024 presidential run, saying he believes American politics are centered too much on the politician and not policy.

"I've not spent a minute thinking about what politician should run for what in 2024," he said.

Walker endorsed his "friend" former President Donald Trump, though he acknowledged Biden won the 2020 election legitimately.

Walker responds to questions about his mental health

Walker has previously told FOX 5 Atlanta's Russ Spencer he's no longer receiving, nor needs, treatment for his diagnosis of dissociative personality disorder.

Walker said he's been, "transparent," about his mental health and said his diagnosis doesn't disqualify him to run for and assume office.

"I continue to get help if I need help, but I don’t need any help. I’m doing well," he said. "I’m ready to lead today."

Healthcare, Medicaid expansion

Warnock said it costs Georgians more not to expand, pointing to the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center as evidence that Georgia needs to expand Medicaid and close the gap in coverage and healthcare costs for low-income Georgians.

Tyus-Shaw asked Walker if it is time for the federal government to step in the help more Georgians gained access to healthcare.

"If you have an able-bodied job you're gonna have healthcare but everyone else have healthcare is the type of healthcare you're going to get," Walker said.