Man found shot at closed RaceTrac near Georgia State University

One man has been rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting near Georgia State's campus overnight.

Officials found the man with multiple gunshot wounds at a recently closed RaceTrac gas station on the 100 block of Piedmont Avenue.

Investigators believe the shooting happened somewhere else and the man possibly fled for his safety. FOX 5 cameras spotted a white Mercedes at the scene with its driver's side window shot out.

The victim is described as a man in his 20s who was not a Georgia State student.

Police have not released the man's identity or his current condition.

The RaceTrac where the man was found was shut down earlier this year after a fight escalated into a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.