Fatal shooting outside GSU student apartments under investigation

A man was shot and killed outside a student housing center near Georgia State University on Sunday.

It happened at 120 Piedmont Avenue NE, near the intersection with John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE. Google Maps shows that address belongs to The Mix, an off-campus student housing option for GSU.

Atlanta's Homicide Unit was deployed to find more information on the case.

The victim's identity has not been released, it's not clear whether he was a student. There has also been no word on a suspect or motive.

