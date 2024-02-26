RaceTrac shuts down downtown store after man killed near Georgia State University

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 120 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta on Feb. 25, 2024.

The RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue in downtown Atlanta is shuttering its doors just a day after a man was killed outside of it.

Police began investigating the fatal shooting at 120 Piedmont Avenue NE Sunday afternoon. Google Maps shows the address belonging to both the RaceTrac and The Mix, an off-campus student housing option for GSU. That's where a 21-year-old man lost his life in a fight between three people.

On Monday, RaceTrac's CEO said the decision to close the store was one about safety and financial impact.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent senseless acts of violence at and near this store," said CEO Natalie Morhous. "As an Atlanta-based business, we did not reach this decision lightly. We know how important our stores are to the community: They are open to guests 24/7/365, they create local jobs, they generate taxes, and play a critical role in the states in which they operate. However, RaceTrac can only be successful when our stores are safe for our team members and our guests."

The closure will be effective immediately.

The employees of that particular store will be able to continue employment at one of the other 127 RaceTrac locations throughout Georgia.