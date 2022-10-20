Haunted houses in Atlanta area: Hours, directions, ticket information

article

Planning a spooky night out this October?

Chances are, there’s a haunted house in your area that can give your weekend the adrenaline jolt you’re looking for.

Here are some of metro-Atlanta’s haunted houses open for the Halloween season:

Containment Haunted House

Address: 1320 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs

Hours: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday; 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday

More information: containmenthauntedhouse.com

Netherworld Haunted House

Address: 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain

Hours: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 7 p.m.-11 a.m. Sunday

More info: fearworld.com

Nightmare's Gate Haunted House

Address: 3844 Longview Drive, Douglasville

Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday; 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday

More info: nightmaresgate.com

Paranoia Haunted House

Address: 2075 Marietta Highway, Canton,

Hours: 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday

More info: paranoiahaunt.com

Folklore Haunted House

Address: 5389 N Main St., Acworth

Hours: 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday

More info: folklorehauntedhouse.com

13 Stories Haunted House

Address: 320 Temple Ave., Newnan

Hours: 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday; 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

More info: 13storieshauntedhouse.com

House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

Address: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday

More info: fourscytheshaunt.com

Camp Blood

Address: 2277 Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton

Hours: 9 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday; 9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday

More info: campblood.com

Haunted Hills Farm

Address: 218 Matthews Rd, Jasper, GA 30143

Hours: 7:30 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

More info: hauntedhillsfarm.com

If you think there's a house missing from this list, email WAGAweb@fox.com.