Haunted houses in Atlanta area: Hours, directions, ticket information
Planning a spooky night out this October?
Chances are, there’s a haunted house in your area that can give your weekend the adrenaline jolt you’re looking for.
Here are some of metro-Atlanta’s haunted houses open for the Halloween season:
Containment Haunted House
Address: 1320 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs
Hours: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday; 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday
More information: containmenthauntedhouse.com
Netherworld Haunted House
Address: 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain
Hours: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 7 p.m.-11 a.m. Sunday
More info: fearworld.com
Nightmare's Gate Haunted House
Address: 3844 Longview Drive, Douglasville
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday; 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday
More info: nightmaresgate.com
Paranoia Haunted House
Address: 2075 Marietta Highway, Canton,
Hours: 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday
More info: paranoiahaunt.com
Folklore Haunted House
Address: 5389 N Main St., Acworth
Hours: 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday
More info: folklorehauntedhouse.com
13 Stories Haunted House
Address: 320 Temple Ave., Newnan
Hours: 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday; 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
More info: 13storieshauntedhouse.com
House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction
Address: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday
More info: fourscytheshaunt.com
Camp Blood
Address: 2277 Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton
Hours: 9 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday; 9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday
More info: campblood.com
Haunted Hills Farm
Address: 218 Matthews Rd, Jasper, GA 30143
Hours: 7:30 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sunday
More info: hauntedhillsfarm.com
If you think there's a house missing from this list, email WAGAweb@fox.com.