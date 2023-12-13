Expansion of Atlanta airport’s smallest concourse to get $40M upgrade starting this week

article

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been undergoing a $1 billion renovation over the past few years.

About $40 million of that has been set aside to widen and modernize Concourse D, which is scheduled to start construction by the end of this week.

The overall passenger experience is expected to be upgraded with larger waiting areas and restrooms, improving ADA accessibility, and more, to put it in line with the other concourses in the airport.

Right now, Concourse D is only two-thirds the size of the other facilities that house airline gates. It is only 60 feet wall-to-wall, including gates, seating areas, and restaurants. The actual space set aside for walking is less than 20 feet, leading to congestion during peak travel days.

The construction will be carried out in phases. Workers will remove sections one at a time to facilitate expansion. The pieces will be built off-site and brought in when they are ready.

Most gates are expected to remain active and open throughout the construction period.

Atlanta’s airport has recently been awarded the prestigious 2023 Business Traveler Award for "North America's Best Airport" for the second consecutive year.