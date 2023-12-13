The TSA checkpoint at Atlanta's airport is about to get a lot faster

Starting on Thursday, the wait times at the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may improve with the completion of a $66-million project.

An airport spokesperson tells FOX 5 the checkpoint lanes will reopen at 5 a.m., allowing for 600 more passengers to be screened per hour.

The project started in May 2022 and was projected to be completed in April. However, it finished early, just prior to the next big holiday rush.

The TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are about to be a little faster after a major upgrade. (FOX 5)

The main security checkpoint project includes an overhaul of Transportation Security Administration screening equipment, integrating it with technology used at the south checkpoint. Improvements include replacing 19 security screening machines with Analogic CT machines, ceiling and lighting enhancements, plus upgrades and modifications to the electrical and mechanical system.

"I think that's great. I've heard some not-so-great experiences from friends and family of coming through the main checkpoint. Sometimes two-hour waits, missing flights, that kind of thing and if it's going to help expedite that, I think it's a great idea," said Ellen Daniel, who was traveling from New York City to Atlanta on Wednesday.

The TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are about to be a little faster after a major upgrade. (FOX 5)

EXPANSION OF ATLANTA AIRPORT’S SMALLEST CONCOURSE TO GET $1.3B UPGRADE STARTING THIS WEEK

The changes come just before the holiday rush when the airport projects more than 3.3 million passengers to, from or through it from December 22 to January 2.

"As much security as we can have over here is just a plus," said Mark Hoppe, who traveled from Charlotte to Atlanta on Wednesday.

The TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are about to be a little faster after a major upgrade. (FOX 5)

According to AAA, this year's Christmas-to-New-Year air travel season could break national records with a projected 7.5 million people expected to fly from December 23 to Jan. 1, 2024.

Despite the security lines reopening on Thursday, officials still recommend you get to the airport 2.5 to 3 hours prior to a flight.