Multi-million dollar upgrade on the way for Atlanta Airport concourse

Major upgrades are coming to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport through the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law.

The upgrades to Atlanta's airport are part of a $1 billion project announced by the White House to revitalize the nation's airports.

The $40 million investment to Hartsfield-Jackson is designed to improve travelers' experience at the airport and make things run more efficiently.

Specifically, the money will improve Concourse D - widening and modernizing the terminal, upgrading passenger experience with larger waiting areas and restrooms, improving ADA accessibility, and more.

"Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest and most efficient airport in the world, and we need to invest in its infrastructure for continued growth and leadership of the commercial aviation industry," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. "This grant will create good-paying jobs as we widen Concourse D to bring the 40-year-old structure up to the level of the airport’s six other concourses. ATL will continue the work started by Mayor Jackson to ensure all eligible businesses will be provided an opportunity to participate in this project. I thank our Federal delegation for their bipartisan commitment to infrastructure investment and for delivering these dollars to ATL."

Travelers are seen going through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on July 2nd, 2022 ahead of the week of July 4th. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The White House says the plan will support more than 500 construction jobs at the airport.

This new project comes while the world's busiest airport is extending its plane train to help increase capacity and improve efficiency.

In total, the infrastructure law includes around $619 million to update Georgia's airports.